Bridge Street closure under US-131 delayed again

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The closure of Bridge Street under US-131 has been delayed to March 7.

The closure, to allow work overhead on the underside of the US-131 bridges, was originally scheduled for February 15-25, and it actually took place for a few days. But the street was reopened when work overhead was delayed. The closure then was rescheduled to begin February 28.

The closure is now scheduled for March 7 – 18.

Detours: Eastbound traffic go south on Mt Vernon Avenue to cross over the Grand River at Pearl Street. Westbound traffic go north on Scribner Avenue, west on 6th Street, and south on Broadway Avenue to return to Bridge Street.