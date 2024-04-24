Boycott JB Zoo: meet the woman behind the movement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 was at John Ball Park on Wednesday, to talk about a familiar issue in the neighborhood. The John Ball Zoo is planning to pave over and create parking lots, where grassy fields currently are. It's prompted one Grand Rapids woman to take action.

If you go for a walk in the park with Jessica Powell, you'll realize her mission is no walk in the park.

“Right now trying to grow support for Boycott JB Zoo,” leader of Boycott JBZoo Jessica Powell said.

This area could become a parking lot.

“This is a boycott of the zoo, because they have ignored the community,” Powell said.

Members of the John Ball Neighborhood, and even some local elected officials, have spoken out against this plan for months now.

“It’s very frustrating because this is a beautiful park. It’s a historical park. It’s been around for 140 years,” Powell said.

Powell is taking action. The boycott of the zoo is a new movement.

“We have a small online presence, as we just started our online presence and it’s already grown. I also know that there’s people in the community already organically boycotting the zoo over this issue,” Powell said.

The issue is an old familiar one.

“We’re saying pause, stop. Take time. Preserve this park,” Powell said.

Kent County Communications staff told FOX 17 on Wendesday that the Board of Commissioners approved the zoo's master plan back in January, which included potentially expanding the parking lots.

“The zoo runs a seasonal business, and we use this park all year long,” Powell said.

FOX 17 did get a statement from John Ball Zoo on Wednesday.

“John Ball Zoo is off to a great season. This year, the Zoo looks forward to welcoming our guests and providing educational and inspiring experiences about the conservation of wildlife and wild places. We’ve seen amazing attendance at the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival already. John Ball Zoo is one of the most popular cultural destinations in the state and welcomes guests from West Michigan, across the state and nationwide. We are excited to make investments for the Zoo to meet the growing needs of Kent County residents and all our guests.”

– Peter D'Arienzo, John Ball Zoo CEO

