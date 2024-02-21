City commissioners move toward adding paved parking spots to John Ball Zoo & Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A plan to add more paved parking at John Ball Zoo cleared another hurdle Tuesday when Grand Rapids city commissioners voted down a proposal to investigate whether the area qualifies as a historic site.

"This was designed to be a large urban park," Amy Hinman, who lives across the street from the zoo, told FOX 17. "The neighborhood is very busy, and it's only getting busier. The green spaces are usually pretty full of vehicles. And, during Lantern Fest, it's full, you know, on both sides."

She says it's like a different world when the zoo closes.

"It's full of kids, families, people, dogs and Ultimate Frisbee, so it's a well-loved space by everybody," Hinman added.

FOX 17

Kent County officials recently approved changes to John Ball Zoo's master plan adding 900 new parking spots around the zoo.

"The zoo hasn't added any paved parking since the mid-1960s. And with the advent of an upcoming otter exhibit and giraffe exhibit, it really has necessitated the need to improve parking areas and wayfinding throughout that site," Kent County Administrator Al Vanderberg said.

However, Hinman is part of a group of people working to stop that from happening. So, they asked the city to do a study on whether the area could qualify as a historic district.

"To look at John Ball Park, where it is today, and determine how much of the initial, like, historic landscape is left, and if it's available to be preserved," Hinman explained.

But Grand Rapids city commissioners voted that down Tuesday.

FOX 17

"I, too, am not going to support this request. And for many of the reasons cited with that, though, I want to affirm my commitment. I think my record speaks for itself, you know — parks, green space, playgrounds — that's a huge priority to our city, to this body, and it will continue to be," Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said.

"Totally understand where the commissioners are coming from, but it's still a big bummer," Hinman said. "This was always meant to be a park."

John Ball Zoo now is looking at plans to start construction on the new paved parking spots sometimes this year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube