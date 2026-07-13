Body cam footage shows chaotic response to July 5 shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have released body camera footage showing the chaotic response to a shooting on the city's southeast side earlier this month.

Four people, including a teenager, were hurt when shots were fired during a large gathering near Prospect and Madison on July 5.

Police say officers struggled to reach victims because crowds blocked access for first responders and ambulances.

Video shows officers carrying one critically wounded victim about 100 yards to an ambulance. Police say doctors later told them the quick action likely saved his life.

WATCH: GRPD officers rush into scene of July 5 shooting

Body cam footage: Grand Rapids officers carry shooting victim to ambulance

Grand Rapids Police Department has not announced any arrests in the case. The investigation remains ongoing.

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