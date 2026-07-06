Four injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting that left four people hurt overnight. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Madison Avenue around 1:35 Sunday morning on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two women in a parking lot suffering from minor injuries. A third victim, a man, was found nearby with what police describe as a significant injury and he is currently listed in critical condition. Investigators say a fourth victim later showed up at a hospital with a lower leg injury.

Police say the victims include three adults and one 16-year-old. Investigators also believe there was a large crowd gathered in the area when the shooting happened. At this point, no suspect information has been released.

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