Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Big W-I-N for Rockford teen in 46th annual Greater Grand Rapids Spelling Bee

brady win.jpg
FOX 17
brady win.jpg
Posted at 9:46 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 22:27:52-04

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Sixteen of the best of the best area spellers faced off Tuesday night in the 46th Annual Greater Grand Rapids Spelling Bee at the Ford Presidential Museum.

all spellers.jpg

After 18 rounds, 13-year-old Brady Bowers was declared the victor after spelling 'quadrilateral.'

brady and family.jpg

The Rockford teen has been competing in spelling bees since the third grade.

Bowers will now head to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the Washington D.C. area later this year.

READ MORE: Greater Grand Rapids Spelling Bee held at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather