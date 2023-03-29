Big W-I-N for Rockford teen in 46th annual Greater Grand Rapids Spelling Bee

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Sixteen of the best of the best area spellers faced off Tuesday night in the 46th Annual Greater Grand Rapids Spelling Bee at the Ford Presidential Museum.

FOX 17

After 18 rounds, 13-year-old Brady Bowers was declared the victor after spelling 'quadrilateral.'

FOX 17

The Rockford teen has been competing in spelling bees since the third grade.

Bowers will now head to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the Washington D.C. area later this year.

