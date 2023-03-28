WATCH AT 6:40: Greater Grand Rapids Spelling Bee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The area’s best and brightest spellers will gather in the auditorium of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum to compete in the Greater Grand Rapids Spelling Bee!

It's the first time the event was held at the museum since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual competition, which is an affiliate of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, kicks off Tuesday night.

Eight regional spelling bees held in the Kent Intermediate School District each turned out two winners for a total of 16 vying to be crowned as Greater Grand Rapids' best speller.

The winner of tonight’s competition will take part in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which begins May 30 this year.

