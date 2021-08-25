Biden to stick with Aug. 31st deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — President Joe Biden says he is planning to stay with the original August 31st deadline for withdrawing all troops out of Afghanistan.

The decision comes with criticism from those in Congress who wanted the President to extend the deadline, but chose not to due to the Taliban's demand of sticking to the original date.

"We are currently on a pace to finish by August the 31st, the sooner we can finish the better," President Biden said. “Every day we’re on the ground is another day that we know ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both us and allied forces and innocent civilians."

Afghans may soon seek refuge in the United States and possibly in West Michigan. Dr. Sharif Sahibzada with the Islamic Center of West Michigan says some members are Afghan nationals who still have family there.

"They are very anxious that they have to wait for their situation, what will happen to them over there in their birth country," Dr. Sahibzada said.

He's asking community members to try to understand their situation and differences and promote peace, especially as some Afghans may seek refuge nearby.

"We have to understand each other better - that we are all human beings and we have to work on the humanitarian grounds and also on the compassionate ground so that Afghan people are not left alone again," Dr. Sahibzada said.

