Behind the Ban: What is really at stake for TikTok

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — By now, you've probably heard TikTok is getting tik tossed ... potentially.

This week, President Joe Biden signed a bill to ban the app nationwide after overwhelming support in the Senate and the House.

FOX 17 spoke with a few TikTok users in Grand Rapids Thursday to find out how they feel.

“It doesn’t really make any sense to me, like, the logic or the reasoning of it," said Tabitha Tyree.

Andi Bellgraph added, “There’s so much more to TikTok than I think what they’re looking at. So, it’s really disappointing to me, honestly.”

TikTok reportedly has 170 million U.S. users and 7 million businesses operating on the app, like the Grand Rapids Griffins and Grand Rapids Rise, who depend on the platform to connect with the community.

“It’s huge," said Macy Mineni, the digital media coordinator for both teams. "We’ve gone viral a couple of times with just some fun little silly things that we’re doing. That also drives our ticket sales and getting fans out and comments and engagement and all that. Everything goes back to that.”

The ban is not a guarantee.

Parent company Bytedance has 270 days to sell TikTok before it's officially prohibited.

Lawmakers are confident a buyer will come forward before that happens.

“You're not going to see TikTok banned; you're not going to see TikTok go away," assured Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine. "The user will have a greater comfort level that their information is not going to be misused by a foreign adversary to mislead them.”

Some say the call of discomfort is coming from inside the home of the free.

“I think it should be our choice because, you know, it’s the United States and that’s what this country is all about," Tyree said.

So tick-tock goes the clock, pun intended.

The deadline for a sale is Jan. 19, 2025. Bytedance has already vowed to bring this battle to court.

