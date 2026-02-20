Grand Rapids leaders issue statements on Wednesday's deadly officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the investigation into a deadly shooting by a Grand Rapids police officer continues, city leaders issued a series of statements on the use of deadly force.

Da-Quain Johnson, 32, was shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex near M.L.K. Jr. Street and Eastern Avenue. Officers started pursuing him as he rode a bicycle. Johnson was carrying a firearm at the time, according to police.

Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department on Thursday showed Johnson slipping after trying to jump off his bike in the parking lot. A police canine bit him, and two officers moved in, ordering him to show his hands.

The officers could be heard saying Johnson had a gun shortly before one of them opened fire.

Johnson died at the hospital hours later.

On Friday, the mayor, city manager, and Oversight & Public Accountability director each released a statement on the shooting. The city also announced it partnered with The Wisdom Center to provide mental health resources for any neighbor through the month of March. Information on how to connect with the center was not immediately available.

As with any incident of this magnitude, the City of Grand Rapids is committed to the highest degree of transparency possible, consistent with preserving the integrity of the ongoing investigations by the Michigan State Police and the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.



Any loss of life is a profound tragedy. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and mourn this loss alongside our community.



The safety of our residents remains our foremost responsibility. While the work of our police officers is essential to public safety, it must always be subject to rigorous oversight and held to the highest professional standards.



Mayor David LaGrand

Members of our community are grieving, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and all those affected. Also, because of this incident, members of our police department find themselves under additional scrutiny while they are challenged to strengthen trust in our community and keep everybody safe. To ensure a fair and impartial outcome, an independent investigation by the Michigan State Police is currently underway, followed by reviews from the County Prosecutor, GRPD administrative staff, and the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability.



A thorough and impartial investigation takes time, and it is imperative that the process remains free and impartial. We ask for the community's patience as these independent bodies complete their work. The City remains committed to transparency and will continue to share updates as they become available. We encourage everyone to channel their emotions into constructive dialogue as we work though this incident together. City Manager Mark Washington

The Office of Oversight and Public Accountability extend our deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, and all those impacted by this incident. Any loss of life carries profound weight for our community, and we recognize the grief and concern many residents are experiencing.



Consistent with City policy and in order to ensure independence, the criminal investigation regarding the officer involved shooting is being conducted by the Michigan State Police. After completing its investigation, the findings will be reviewed by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, which determines whether criminal charges are warranted.



Separately, the Grand Rapids Police Department will conduct an internal administrative review to determine compliance with department policies and procedures. Following that process, the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability will independently review the available evidence, evaluate the department’s internal investigation, and conduct a full audit. Our office will publicly release our findings (redacted only as required by law) as quickly as possible.



This layered accountability process is designed to reduce conflicts of interest and strengthen public confidence in the process. OPA remains committed to transparency, accountability, and ensuring that all people feel safe and are safe at all times in Grand Rapids, while respecting the integrity of this ongoing investigation. Oversight and Public Accountability Managing Director Brandon Davis

City leaders encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids post at (616) 866-4441. Tips can also be submitted through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

