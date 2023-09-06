Watch Now
ArtPrize relaunches website, gathers all information in one place

ArtPrize is set to kickoff on Thursday in Grand Rapids, and preparations are in high gear.
Posted at 4:37 PM, Sep 06, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize has relaunched its website to deliver all festival information in one convenient place.

Organizers say the new ArtPrize.org boasts a new user-friendly interface and has everything volunteers, artists and festival goers need.

“With this redesign of ArtPrize.org, we aim to bring ArtPrize closer to our community,” says Executive Director Catlin Whitington. “We believe the website will be a vital tool for visitors, artists, and supporters, enriching their ArtPrize experience this year and for future years to come.”

The website features an event calendar, a venue map, a volunteer page, artist profiles, a support page and more.

