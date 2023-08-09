ArtPrize announces 2023 lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize has announced its upcoming 2023 lineup. The event will be held in Grand Rapids September 14-October 1.

This year’s ArtPrize event will feature 648 physical and experiential installations across 153 venues. It will feature artwork across different mediums, including photography, painting, sculpture, ceramics, and beaded embroidery.

More than 800 artists from 15 countries and 30 states will compete for $400,000 in prizes in the Public Vote and Juror Competition categories. Several notable artists will return for this year’s ArtPrize, including Seitaro Yamazaki, Sri Lankan, and Kumkum Fernando.

The ArtPrize Opening Party will be held on September 14 from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. at Ah Nab Awen Park. It will feature games, food trucks, art installations, and fireworks. It will also have a world premiere performance by Squonk Opera’s Brouhaha.

Another event will be Curb Appeal on September 16. The exhibition will explore custom car culture. The Merchants and Makers Artisan Market will be held September 23-24. It will feature local vendors, live music, and food trucks.

Throughout this year’s competition, the ArtPrize ClubHouse will serve as a central gathering point, housing The Theater, as well as hosting presentations, daily programming, and panel discussions. It will also host The Education & Volunteer Hub and Club Seen.

ArtPrize Oasis will be held along the Grand River, which will help artists unwind and build lasting connections. It will also feature games, gathering areas, and art installations courtesy of DFRI and Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

The Closing Party and Awards Ceremony will be held on September 29. At the event, the winner of 2023’s Public Vote and Juror Competition will be announced.

ArtPrize visitors can participate in the Public Vote competition by casting their votes for their favorite pieces as a registered visitor on the event’s website. Voting will take place in-person and/or on the site’s voting platform from September 14-October 1. Voting is available to visitors ages 13 and older.

The Juror Competition will be judged by a hand-picked committee. The committee includes Jonathan Levine, Josh Solas, Coka Trevino, Briana Yarhouse, and Rachel Winter.

“ArtPrize spotlights some of the world’s most gifted artists, offering them a place to feel supported celebrated,” said ArtPrize Executive Director Catlin Whitington. “The event is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity to witness remarkable work from across the globe, where you will see, experience and live with art at every turn.”

ArtPrize will be held September 14-October 1. More information on the event can be found here.

