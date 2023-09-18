ArtPrize performances celebrate Chinese culture

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For this year’s ArtPrize, the Chinese American Association of Greater Kalamazoo (CAGK) has been invited to showcase a variety of Chinese performances. The performances are being held at ArtPrize’s Oasis on Monroe Street.

The performances include traditional Chinese fan dancing, a Chinese tea ceremony in Tang Dynasty-style clothing, as well as a yo-yo performance.

While showcasing Chinese culture, the Chinese American Association of Greater Kalamazoo hopes to bring awareness of different cultures to eliminate hate. They also hope that the performances will bring interest to Chinese culture and activities within the Chinese community.

“We are living in a world with diverse cultures, and it’s good to get to know each other’s culture,” said CAGK President Mei Hua. “And so, we can, you know, eliminate racism and also promote diversity and inclusion.”

ArtPrize 2023 began on Thursday, and runs through October 1.

