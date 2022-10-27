ArtPrize announces end of 13-year experiment, signals 'ArtPrize 2.0'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize has announced a new initiative that will be headed by the city of Grand Rapids as it "winds down" its initial experiment.

Dubbed “ArtPrize 2.0,” the art competition’s next venture will operate under the collaborative leadership of the city, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI), and Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD), former organizers say.

“What started as an experiment in 2009 quickly became something more, and we have an entire community to thank for embracing the ArtPrize idea and taking it to amazing heights,” says ArtPrize Chairman & Founder Rick DeVos. “While there are certainly mixed emotions, we know the time is right to conclude the original ArtPrize experiment and open up space for new energy and creativity.”

We’re told the festival has awarded more than $6 million across 13 events since its inception in 2009.

“ArtPrize has been a manifestation of the independent creative spirit that defines Grand Rapids, and has captured the imagination of people from around the world,” says Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “Rick DeVos and the ArtPrize Board have laid out a roadmap and a foundation that we’re grateful for and excited to build upon.”

