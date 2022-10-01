ArtPrize selects top winners of 2022 show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday night was a big one for ArtPrize 2022. Organizers announced the biggest winners for this year's show while handing out $450,000 in total to competing artists.

The artists themselves selected this year's grand prize "Artist-to-Artist" winner: two brothers and their piece "Creation, Destruction, Reflection."

The 19-piece set showcases small scenes inside broken jars. Brad and Bryan Caviness weren't able to make it to the ceremony, but a representative for the two says they're extremely honored to be selected.

"I wasn't surprised that they won an award. I'm absolutely delighted. I think that the award that they did win is a very, very special award. And I think that they would be more proud of this award than any other possible award because it's artists, artists, and for an artist to be recognized by other artists is a true honor because it's a very discerning jury," Jackson Mayshark told FOX 17.

Their art piece is among hundreds of others that will still be displayed throughout the weekend.

You can see Caviness' pieces at the DeVos Place Convention Center. Make sure to block off a significant amount of time because there are often long lines to see their art.

While you are there, you might want to check out Florencia Clement de Grandprey's art. She took home two awards, one for the visitor 2D category and the Artista Latina award.

She was in total shock to see her name up there twice. Her art piece "In My Eyes" is a portrait of her face on an 11-by-eight-foot rug. She says her hope is that people will look and see what's around them when they see her work.

"I wanted to have a message with my with my entry, so I thought I'll do it with eyes so that people open their eyes, look at all the beauty around them and really observe but then I wanted that counterpart which is the closed eyes which means we have to look within and find the answer that we already have insight," Grandprey said.

Other notable wins for this year's show include:

Contemporary Black Art - William Davis for “Poetry on Demand”

Asian Art Award - Stacie Tamaki for “Sold to Slaughter”

Digital Juried - Gary Mesa Gaido for “Deviations of a Gothic Arch”

3D Juried - Mo Jauw for “Lost"

2D Juried - Harold Allen for “For Dorthy Afro Harping”

