ArtPrize 2.0 dates announced for 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s official: ArtPrize will return in 2023!

The city of Grand Rapids announced ArtPrize 2.0 will be held Sept. 14 through Oct. 1 next year.

The news comes weeks after a change in ownership was announced and the moniker “ArtPrize 2.0” was adopted.

The art festival is now owned and operated by the city, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) and Kendall College of Art and Design.

“The past work of the founders, sponsors, artists, and donors has built a strong foundation that provides a tremendous opportunity for the future of ArtPrize,” says Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “We are so thankful to the founders for their dedication to nurturing this radical concept to the point where it can be gifted to our community.”

We’re told more details are coming early in the new year.

