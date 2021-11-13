Arrest made in Grand Rapids hit-and-run that injured Rockford jogger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect in a Grand Rapids hit-and-run crash has been arrested.

The crash took place Monday, Oct. 18 on Monroe Avenue NW.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says 19-year-old Jaiden Edwin Colborn was arrested and taken to the Kent County Correctional Facility on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

We’re told Colborn has been arraigned for reckless driving, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, and driving with a suspended license.

GRPD says each charge is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.

The victim, a 19-year-old Rockford woman, is still in serious condition, police say.

