Rockford jogger in serious condition after hit-and-run

Posted at 10:30 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 10:30:28-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman from Rockford is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is now asking for help to identify the vehicle involved.

Grand Rapids police say the 19-year-old was jogging on Monroe Avenue NW Monday around 4 p.m. when she was hit by a white SUV. Police say the SUV then took off.

According to police, evidence suggests the vehicle involved may possibly be a Kia Sorrento. Witnesses told police they saw a man driving the car.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run crash, call Sergeant Rob Veenstra at (616) 456-3771 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

