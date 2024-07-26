ARE THEY FREE? Grand Rapids residents make grab for State Street bricks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People are scrambling to get a piece of history in Grand Rapids, bricks that used to cover State Street Southwest since 1836.

The street is under construction and posts on social media claimed the bricks were free.

From truck beds and trailers to wagons full of bricks, residents of Heritage Hill flocked to stake their claim on bricks dug up from State Street.

“We travel this [road] every day,” says Joyce, “because we live in here. … We are two blocks away. And it's fun to know that these bricks came from State Street.”

They're adding history to their gardens and saving loads of money.

“Now last time I spent, you know, $1,000 on 600 bricks,” says Joyce, “but these are twice the size and yeah, so probably … more garden stuff.”

Posts circulated around social media claiming these bricks were free to grab. They thought they were getting a steal — but that's exactly what this is.

When asked about the bricks, a spokesperson for the city of Grand Rapids told FOX 17, “That is not correct. They are property of the contractor. The road contractor is selling them to a second party.”

That hasn't stopped folks from grabbing their freebies.



“We're hurrying,” says Joyce. “We're trying to quick load up. … I think even if the contractor would sell them at a reasonable cost to the neighbors, there's many, many neighbors that would like to purchase them.”

