Alpha Grand Rapids launches pilot program to help people find sustainable employment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Alpha Grand Rapids has launched a new pilot program that works towards helping people find sustainable employment.

Alpha Grand Rapids’ main mission is providing services to men and women who are affected by an unplanned pregnancy. The organization offers financial, educational, spiritual, and emotional services.

“We’re actually the only pregnancy center in the nation with its own standalone center for dads,” said Alpha Grand Rapids Director Matt Haviland.

The new pilot program is called Jobs for Life. It is a nationally recognized biblical-based job skills training program, which last two months. It is open to any man, with or without a child.

“Often, we need to meet the immediate needs of food, clothing, housing, and we need those things sometimes like that day, but without sustainable employment, it just collapses and it repeats itself over and over,” said Haviland.

Ken Miller was part of the program’s first graduating class last fall.

“I was working minimum wage at Taco Boy, before I went to prison, just kind of settled, I didn’t have much going for me,” said Miller. “And there was, there was a bit of that hopelessness."

After he was released from prison in 2019, Miller had a new outlook on life. He knew he wanted more out of life, but didn’t have all the pieces of the puzzle. So, he turned to Alpha Grand Rapids.

Miller described the program as a confidence booster, which allowed him to go after something more than just an entry level job.

“When we see healthy employment in communities and families that are being supported financially, it’s just hopefully going to reduce the overall rate of crime and criminal activity and violence,” said Haviland.

More information on Alpha Grand Rapids can be found on the organization’s website.

