'Adding light to the darkness': Calder Plaza menorah lit marking 1st night of Hanukkah

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday night marks the first night of Hanukkah, and Jewish people around the world are celebrating with the lighting of the menorah.

More than a dozen people stood inside Calder Plaza as they lit the first candle on an 18-foot menorah.

"By us putting up a menorah on a public piece of property for the entire world to see that we are bringing more light every day, and then advancing in goodness and kindness to bring on this world," The Chabad House Rabbi Yosef Weingarten told FOX 17.

As many light their first candle Thursday, families are coming together worldwide.

"The whole idea of Hanukkah is to bring joy and happiness to the people. With lighting a candle, we add a candle every night. Meaning that we're adding light to the darkness," Weingarten said.

The Rabbi explains this beacon of light is needed now more than ever after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

"This will bring light to the world, to each individual, and to peace and harmony for the Jewish people all over the world, especially in Israel," he added.

People practicing the Jewish faith in the United States say they face their own battle. The FBI shared recently that 60% of all religious-based hate crimes are against Jewish Americans— even though they make up less than three percent of the nation's population.

"We're seeing the problem of social media and how people can say...the rudest things that they would never say, that'd be very inconsiderate," Stuart Berman said.

Berman says he's experienced antisemitism online. However, he says people here in West Michigan are more accepting of his beliefs.

"I'm just seeing nothing but love and concern from, you know, people in the community," Berman added.

On Sunday, there is going to be a big party in Calder Plaza to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah. Officials say they do plan to have extra security in the area as a precaution.

