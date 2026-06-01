Acrisure Amphitheater announces first concert for 2027 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Acrisure Amphitheater may only be four events into its debut season, but organizers just announced the first show for venue in 2027.

Stick Figure, a reggae music band, is set to perform on June 11, 2027 at Acrisure Amphitheater.

Tickets for the concert will be available starting this Friday, June 5, 2026 at 10 a.m. The band announced a North American tour for 2027, promising to debut a new album ahead of the tour.

The $184 million Acrisure Amphitheater opened on May 15, 2026 with a concert headlined by Lionel Richie. The 12,000 seat venue is expected to attract 300,000 visitors attending 54 concerts and events each year. In 2026, the amphitheater was set to host 47 events.

The Stick Figure concert is just the first announced concert of 2027. Several dozen more are expected to be announced ahead of the 2027 concert season.

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