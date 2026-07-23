'A great first step': Program making daycare more affordable for childcare workers signed into law

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New legislation designed to expand access to daycare for childcare workers was signed into law Tuesday.

WATCH: Program making daycare more affordable for childcare workers signed into law

Program making daycare more affordable for childcare workers signed into law

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Michigan Tri-Share Childcare Program into law, which splits the cost of childcare between the state, the employer and the teacher.

According to the state, the average early childhood worker makes $2,220 a month. With the average monthly cost of daycare in West Michigan at about $1,300, affording childcare can be a challenge for workers in the field.

April Riley Elliott, a childcare worker, said the financial reality of the profession is difficult to ignore.

"If you look at it just as money, then the pay doesn't quite work. But if you look at it as enjoyment and to just see how much you can impact a child or a family is worth it," Elliott said.

That struggle to afford daycare has led many childcare workers to stay home or find other work, which has expanded childcare deserts and increased costs for families.

To help retain employees, some daycare centers — like the Grand Rapids Early Discovery Center — offer free daycare for their full-time teachers.

Tom Dodd, a pedagogista at the EDC said the center made that decision deliberately.

"Finding out the insane amount of money that it costs to send kids here full time, and then the low amount of pay that we're able to give the teachers who work here. We obviously didn't want that in the back of their minds because we want them to focus on what they're doing here and being with the children," Dodd said.

Carla Fortuna, program director at the EDC, said the new law is a welcome development, but acknowledged not every center has been able to absorb those costs.

"We have been able to scrape by to like support our teachers, but there are plenty of early childhood centers that do not have that third," Fortuna said.

Fortuna called the legislation a positive first step, but said there is still a long way to go in addressing childcare in the state.

Elliott said she's glad to see the state taking action and hopes the law leads to broader support for families and workers alike.

"The fact that they see this as a need is great, and I hope to see these changes to support families that need that extra help," Elliott said.

The EDC has been in operation over 35 years and is currently working to expand at it's current location on Kalamazoo Avenue. Click here to donate to their effort.

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