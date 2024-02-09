8th annual 'Ice Bar' kicks off at Grand Rapids Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting its 8th annual "Ice Bar" event this Friday and Saturday.

People speaking on behalf of the Downtown Market say it's a great way to keep the winter season alive.

The event features 12 feet of ice carved into an outdoor bar that serves craft beer, seltzers, canned cocktails and spiked hot chocolate.

The popular game "DRINK-O" is back this year, too.

The Ice Bar is open Friday, February 9 from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. and Saturday, February 10 from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Admission to the Ice Bar is free, but you must be 21 or older to drink alcohol.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in Grand Rapids. Click here for more information.

