52-year employee to retire from gourmet nut company in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A long-time employee for a family-owned business is hanging up his work badge later this week.

John Feenstra began working at Koeze Company, a gourmet nut company based in Wyoming, when he was just 15-years-old.

He stayed with the company his entire career, spanning 52 years. He will retire on Friday.

He first started working for Koeze because his siblings before him had done the same. As time went on, he was the only one that stuck around.

"So I was the last one to join the Koeze crew and then the only one that stayed with Koeze over the years," said John.

He witnessed the company expand merchandise from peanut butter to gourmet nuts and chocolates. Over the years, he has since worked for three out of the four generations of the Koeze family who own the company.

John says that he is looking forward to doing house projects and spending time with family during retirement.