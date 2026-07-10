3 teens charged in Rosa Parks Circle shooting, primary suspect already on probation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three teens now face charged tied to a shooting near Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids on May 31. The primary suspect, a 16-year-old, was put on probation in a separate assault case days before the shooting, records show.

A'dereon Buckner, 16, was charged as an adult and arraigned Thursday in 61st District Court on charges of assault with intent to murder and additional weapons charges.

WXMI A mugshot of A'dereon Buckner over a photo of Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids.

Two other suspects who are also under the age of 18 face charges in juvenile court in connection with the shooting.

Two weeks before the shooting, Buckner was sentenced to probation for assault with intent to maim and two separate counts of carrying a concealed weapon. That case was also out of Kent County, according to Michigan Department of Correction records.

The shooting on May 31 hit one teenager in the forearm and another man in the foot.

Grand Rapids 'I saw a few people running': Two shot at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids Matt Witkos

Grand Rapids Police Chief Joe Trigg addressed the charges in a statement.

"This behavior won't be tolerated in our city. It's reckless. It's dangerous. We were fortunate that the injuries weren't more serious and I am thankful there weren't more victims," Trigg said.

Collin Piette, a popular DJ in downtown Grand Rapids, was on his way to his truck when a stray bullet struck him in the foot.

"Heard commotion across the street, thought nothing of it... But then gunshots fired randomly, and it was a series. It wasn't like one here, one there. It was boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," Piette said.

VIDEO: DJ, shooting victim: 'It was one in a million thing'

DJ hit by stray bullet in Grand Rapids can't work, police continue search for suspects

The injury kept Piette off the job for some time because he could not stand for long periods of time.

Despite the incident, Piette said he is eager to return to DJing and does not blame downtown Grand Rapids.

"I've never felt unsafe or uncomfortable walking by myself, just minding my own business. That's one. It was one in a million thing that happened, and for whatever reason," Piette said.

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