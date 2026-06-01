"I saw a few people running": Two shot at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people were shot at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids early Sunday morning, and police are searching for up to 3 suspects connected to the shooting.

Grand Rapids Police Department officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

A juvenile was shot in the hand, and an adult was shot in the foot, according to a friend of the adult victim who spoke to FOX 17.

Police say they are looking for three people tied to the shooting. Their ages are unknown.

William McFadden, founder of Save a Life a Day Outreach, was nearby when the shooting happened.

"I saw a few people running towards the AC Hotel from the Rosa Parks Circle," McFadden said. "I just heard gun, threw my car in reverse and got out of there because a bullet doesn't have a name on it."

McFadden works to help young people through his nonprofit, Save a Life a Day Outreach.

"When I hear youth violence, we gotta stop it, we gotta try to stop it, figure a way out to stop," McFadden said.

"I saw a few people running": 2 shot at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids

His organization offers programming aimed at keeping youth engaged and out of trouble.

"We do team building. We do financial literacy with Lake Michigan Credit Union. Team building persists on with the kids that you might not know in the community, so you will get to know kids here. We do a lot of fun activities and different things of that sort with the youth," McFadden said.

McFadden says he has a space on Madison open this summer to provide a more positive avenue for young people.

"We are aiming to empower youth, stop violence and within the community, also bring them to things that they can do during the summertime after school, so we can keep them busy," McFadden said.

MATT WITKOS

Grand Rapids has a curfew for unsupervised young people. Children 11 and under must be home by 10 p.m. Children ages 12, 13, and 14 must be home by 11 p.m. Children ages 15 and 16 must be home by midnight.

Violations can result in 90 days in juvenile detention or jail and a $500 fine for children and their parents.

Cities across the country are also dealing with a movement called "teen takeovers" — large-scale organized gatherings where teenagers converge on public areas. In Detroit, these teen takeovers have turned violent.

Anyone with information about the Rosa Parks Circle shooting is asked to call Silent Observer to remain anonymous.

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