GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are still searching for up to three suspects in a downtown shooting that left a local DJ shot in the foot and unable to work.

Collin Piette is a DJ whose main residency is at Mojo's Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant, where he performs most Friday nights. Almost two weeks ago, he was walking to his truck after a gig at another bar when gunshots rang out nearby.

"Heard commotion across the street, thought nothing of it... But then gunshots fired randomly, and it was a series. It wasn't like one here, one there. It was boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," Piette said.

MATT WITKOS

Police say the shooting also struck a juvenile in the hand. Piette was hit by a stray bullet in the foot.

Grand Rapids 'I saw a few people running': Two shot at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids Matt Witkos

After the shooting, Piette made the decision to drive himself home rather than go directly to a hospital.

"I'm like, if it gets worse after I take care of it, then I'll call the hospital. So, on the way home, driving down 131 I started getting lightheaded, and I pulled off the highway on Century to find somewhere safe where I could stop, kind of regain my bearings. I was getting those hot sweats when you know you're going to pass out. But I didn't make it in time, and I passed out and ran into a pole," Piette said.

DJ hit by stray bullet in Grand Rapids can't work, police continue search for suspects

Piette totaled his truck in the crash. He is now at home in a foot brace, on short-term disability from his full-time job, and unable to DJ.

COLLIN PIETTE

The Grand Rapids Police Department released a statement Friday on safety in downtown.

"Downtown Grand Rapids thrives when our community feels connected, supported and secure. Our downtown remains a safe and vibrant destination for both residents and visitors alike. Personal safety is a shared responsibility. We encourage anyone enjoying Downtown to stay aware of their surroundings, travel in groups when possible, and utilize free community resources like our Downtown Ambassadors. By looking out for one another and practicing smart personal safety habits, we keep Grand Rapids welcoming for all to enjoy," the department said.

Despite the incident, Piette says he is eager to return to DJ'ing and does not blame downtown Grand Rapids.

"I've never felt unsafe or uncomfortable walking by myself, just minding my own business. That's one. It was one in a million thing that happened, and for whatever reason," Piette said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Piette. HERE

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