2nd Wealthy Street business broken into in under a week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There have been at least two break-ins on Wealthy Street in less than a week, leaving many businesses in the area frustrated and disappointed.

The first business broken into was Wealthy Street Bakery.

"We were broken into last Thursday around 5 a.m., which is right between when our third shift baker leaves and our opener gets in," Wealthy Street Bakery Operations Manager Ashley Havemeier explained.

She says masked robbers tried to break in through the front door. When they couldn't break the glass, she says they threw a piece of asphalt through a side window.

"Then, it appeared that they came in, pulled registers open, looked around — probably for cash, which isn't kept out overnight — so they didn't find anything," Havemeier added. "So, it seems that they left with nothing."

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers responded Wednesday morning to a break-in at Good Judys Market and Juice Bar, which is just east of Wealthy Street Bakery.

When FOX 17 went to the business Wednesday, a sign hung in the window announcing its closure for the remainder of the day.

"So, our friends down at Good Judys had a similar experience [Wednesday]. Same thing — a large piece of asphalt thrown through their glass door. I haven't heard if they were able to take anything, so I'm not sure what Good Judys lost," Havemeier said. "If they're looking for cash, I don't know why they think that these small businesses are keeping, you know, a bank load of cash on us. So, it is definitely frustrating."

GRPD says it's still investigating both incidents, and officers aren't sure yet if the two break-ins are connected.

