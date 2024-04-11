Watch Now
Grand Rapids police investigate break-in at Wealthy Street Bakery

Posted at 3:33 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 15:33:19-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after the Wealthy Street Bakery was broken in to Thursday morning.

The business’s operations manager says it happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.

The perpetrator(s) smashed a window to gain entry, then reportedly tried to get inside the cash registers.

We’re told no cash is stored inside the registers during those hours, so no money was taken.

No injuries were reported. The bakery has reopened since the incident.

The business is hoping others may be able to help by sharing video or other information related to the break-in.

