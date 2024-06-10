250k+ enjoy 55th annual Festival of the Arts in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 250,000 people attended this year's Festival of the Arts in downtown Grand Rapids, and that's just an early estimate.

Festival leaders tell us these numbers are the highest they've seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 55 years, the soul of Grand Rapids has been on display.

“It’s amazing that we’re able to do that in West Michigan, right? To have 55 years of celebration of arts and culture," Festival of the Arts Executive Director Missy Summers said.

The Festival of the Arts is a place for celebration, where technologies of old become new again.

“Here we have my very special baby, this is Typewriter 101,” Scott Dittenber, co-chair of activities for Festival of the Arts said.

Typewriters are out for people to write a message on.

“I don’t want to brag, or maybe I do— every typewriter is full from the time we open to the time we close every day,” Dittenber said.

The decades-old festival features live music, art displays, vendors and food from around the world.

“First time in the festival,” owner of Burek Etc. Edin Sprecic said.

Edin Sprecic is bringing his Bosnian cuisine as a newcomer.

His favorite part is feeling the city come to life.

“The vibe, vibe of the city," Sprecic said.

It's a vibe that is welcomed by people attending the event as well.

“I just like being outside. You get to communicate with people and make new friends,” attendee Saniya Haynes said.

