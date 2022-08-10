25 beagles rescued from testing facility arrive at Human Society of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Human Society of West Michigan has received 25 new arrivals. According to the Human Society of West Michigan’s Facebook page, 25 of the testing facility rescue beagles have now arrived in Grand Rapids.

The dogs were some of the 4,000 beagles that were rescued from a Virginia research facility in July. The beagles were reported as living in “prison-like conditions.” Many of them were starving and malnourished. The research facility had previously been accused of multiple animal welfare violations.

The Human Society said that the 4,000 beagles would be transported in stages to shelters around the country over the course of 60 days.

West Michigan’s Human Society reports that the staff is working on ensuring that the beagles receive health and behavior assessments, as well as any other required care before they become available for adoption.

Applications to adopt a beagle can be found on Shelterluv's website. Donations for their rehabilitation can be made online. Anyone interested in fostering a dog can also sign up online.

