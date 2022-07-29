Beagles rescued from 'prison-like conditions' coming to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than two dozen beagles rescued from deplorable living conditions at a Virginia research facility are coming to West Michigan to find loving homes.

The Humane Society of West Michigan says 4,000 beagles were housed in “prison-like conditions,” adding the dogs were starving and malnourished. Some reportedly died.

We’re told 25 beagles are on their way to West Michigan, where they will be rehabilitated and set up for adoption.

“We don't know what condition these poor pups will arrive in, but we want to make sure that we give them every possible chance at living happy, healthy lives!” the Humane Society of West Michigan writes.

