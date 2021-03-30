1991 couple married at Kale's Korner celebrates bar's history upon its sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kale's Korner, a cash-only icon on Grand Rapids' west side is pending sale.

There's no telling what will replace it just yet. But there's no couple with fonder memories of Kale's Bar than the Howlands.

Don and Sally Howland became a family at that bar.

“Out of the clear blue, he says to me, 'Let's get married,'” Sally Howland said.

Sally, on her second marriage, and Don, on his third, wanted the exact opposite of a traditional wedding. Boy, did they get that.

“I said, 'Okay—I’ll say yes. But we’re going to get married on Halloween. Everybody has to cross-dress. Or wear a costume. That is the rule,'" Sally said.

Finding tuxes for Sally and the bridal party proved to be problematic.

“Us girls, we went out to get tuxes. I offended some people when I said I was getting married, first off in a bar; two, we were women putting on men's attire,” Sally said.

Don wore a dress Sally fashioned to fit him.

An Elvis impersonator was the main form of entertainment. Sally requested no gifts, only a dish to pass. The floral arrangements were weeds picked from a field.

Their marriage? Worth its wait in gold, and still holding strong after nearly 30 years.

“We had a party that never ended,” Sally said.

