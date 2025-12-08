Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18-year-old charged with murder in November shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting from last month out of Grand Rapids.

Darrius Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on counts of open murder and felony firearm on December 8, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Jones is accused of shooting and killing Amari Hodges on November 12.

“I hope this arrest brings some measure of comfort and healing to Amari’s family and loved ones,” said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. “Our detectives’ excellent work to close this case swiftly means that they have the answers they need.”

Hodges was found shot in a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of Hall Street and Kalamazoo Avenue by officers who heard gunfire in the area. The 22-year-old was declared dead at the scene, but investigators could not say if he was shot while driving or if he'd been trying to drive for help after being shot.

His death was the 13th homicide of 2025 in Grand Rapids.

While a suspect is being charged in the case, police ask anyone with information about it is asked to call Grand Rapids Police detectives at (616) 456-3380. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Silent Observer.

