GRPD identifies man found shot in car, rules case as homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have identified the man found shot in a car earlier this week.

They say 22-year-old Amari Hodges died on Nov. 12. They've also ruled his death a homicide.

Officers say they originally got a call for the sound of gunfire around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday night to the area near Hall St. SE and Kalamazoo Ave. SE. When they arrived, they found a crashed car. The driver was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say if they have determined if the man was shot before driving, or while driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380. You can submit tips anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345, their website, or their app.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube