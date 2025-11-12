LIVE AT 1:30PM: GRPD chief to hold update on Tuesday's officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom is set to give an update on Tuesday's officer-involved shooting.

The Chief is expected to speak around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday from the department's headquarters. He'll also release some video tied to the exchange of gunfire between officers and an 18-year-old suspect, according to a media notice.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player below

Tuesday's shootout started with a pair of Grand Rapids police officers spotting a man who was identified as a potential suspect in an gun theft from earlier this year. The man was walking on the sidewalk along Adams Street SE near Blaine Avenue SE around 1:40 p.m. on November 11.

When the officers told him to stop, the 18-year-old turned and fired four shots at them, according to Chief Winstrom.

Both officers returned fire. No one was hit by any of the bullets.

The suspect ran, but was caught roughly ten minutes later. Grand Rapids police's drone team helped locate the suspect's weapon, which had been thrown away after the shooting, per the Chief.

The shooting investigation is being handled by Michigan State Police, with the gun theft case under review by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

