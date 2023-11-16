GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 100 people met at Grand Rapid's Rosa Parks Circle on Thursday night, with a common goal. The crowd was full of members of the Grand Rapids area Jewish community, all demanding the release of hostages being held by the known terrorist group Hamas.

100+ gather for 'Bring them Home' rally in downtown GR

200 chairs sat empty, to represent the 239 people that organizers of the event say were kidnapped by Hamas during an attack on October 7.

The crowd chanted "Bring them Home" and members of the community read aloud the names of each of the people being held hostage.

The message from speakers was one of unity, not division, as organizers said this is not a partisan issue, but a humanitarian one.

There were armed security officers, but the event was peaceful.

