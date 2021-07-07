1 person dead, several others hospitalized after overdoses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead from what police say is a drug overdose.

Grand Rapids Police responded to Franklin Street and Eastern Avenue Wednesday morning, finding two people passed out inside a parked car. The pair required medical intervention to be awoken.

While on scene, officers were led to another person who was lying unresponsive near Geneva Avenue and Franklin Street. That person needed several doses of Narcan to restart breathing. They were sent to the hospital still unconscious.

As officers were tending to all three people, a fourth unresponsive person was found. They had no signs of life and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say all four people are adults. The surviving three are receiving medical treatment.

Investigators have not released any information on the kind of drugs the four may have used.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube