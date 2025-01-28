Grand Rapids Public Schools consider sanctuary status amid emotional pleas from students and parents

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Emotions were high at the Franklin campus as the conversation of immigration reform has hit Grand Rapids.

At Monday evenings special board meeting, the public, including students spoke about their concerns, and the necessity to protect these children, by making the Grand Rapids Public Schools a sanctuary district.

"I come here to you not as a community member, not as a family member, but as a student." Said Carmen, a GRPS student who spoke at the My legal status should not be (discussed)."

Students, parents, and locals, voiced their concerns over the recent crack down on immigration reform affecting many across the country and here in West Michigan.

WXMI Many members of the GRPS family attended tonight's board meeting to discuss the immigration reform crackdown affecting the entire country.

“I am an immigrant. I am a first generation immigrant. My parents brought me to this country three years ago, and I I'm doing great." Carmen said. "Every day I go to school with the fear that my sisters will get picked up and that I will get picked up, I should not be worried about that.”

Mondays meeting had those in attendance wondering what the district can do if federal agents show up at the doors.

"I'm asking you to strengthen your sanctuary policies, and to protect undocumented students and families," said Trinity McFadden, an attendee and GRPS mom. "Due to the increased threat of deportation facing our community. I'm asking you to actualize the districts committment to being a safe and welcoming place for attendees."

According to attendees, a sanctuary school district would not fully comply with Federal immigration agents like I.C.E. The district has not passed any policies like this, but say they are supporting students.

"We sent an email to all families and staff to inform our community that we understand that there is fear surrounding changes in immigration enforcement," said Luke Stier, Director of communications for GRPS. " This communication included resources that are available to families, both through GRPS and through some of our community partners.”

But some school board members think more can be done.

"As the largest district in West Michigan, we have a responsibility to lead the way," said José Rodriguez, Secretary for GRPS board of education. "I do think as the largest district in West Michigan we have a responsibility to lead the way."

Rodriguez has ideas for what can the school district can do to better protect its scholars, but feels his resolutions haven't been heard.

"We had 859 letters sent through action network," said Rodriguez. "I would like to continue the conversation about some of them being suppressed because we stopped receiving them on Thursday."

And members of the GRPS community want their voices heard on the matter.

“For them to now be targeted just because of a immigration status, just because they look different, they have an accent, it's very personal to me." said Wendy Colon. "Because it's like, yeah, it might not affect your family, or you might think it doesn't affect them, but there's people who this has brought up, extra stress, and new type of worries."

The next step for GRPS include mailing out resource guides to parents, updating visitor signage for school entrances, and training for school staff which will begin next week. But no word on if the district will become a sanctuary district.

