Grand Rapids pastor, gospel performer Ken Reynolds passes away

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a beloved pastor and performer in West Michigan.

Ken Reynolds was well known for singing around the world and leading praise and worship at ResLife Church in Grandville every Sunday.

Reynolds, who was diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2018, died on Sunday at the age of 55.

Over the years, Reynolds often shared his cancer battle publicly; with the hopes of encouraging others who face adversity.

"He fought a really, really hard fight. He was always very brave and never complained at all about any of it," said Andrea Reynolds, his wife. "I just want people to remember that Ken loved the Lord with all of his heart. He was an amazing husband, father, friend, he's my best friend. And he loved people. He wanted to be the connector, or bridge. And he never said a bad word about anybody. He wanted people to see his walk, and him walking out, you know his life before them, so that they would see that he honored Christ. That's it."

Along with his wife, Reynolds leaves behind two children.

A celebration of life is planned for this weekend.

Visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Friday, August 13.

ResLife Church

Viewing will be held at 10am Saturday, August 14, ahead of the funeral at 11am.

All of the services are being held at ResLife Church in Grandville, 5100 Ivanrest Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418.

The Celebration Service on Saturday will be streamed live on the church's Facebook, YouTube, and at reslife.org.

According to his obituary, in lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to ResLife Church, or online under "Give" for Ken Reynolds Memorial/Refuge House.