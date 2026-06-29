Grand Rapids ice cream shop destroyed in early morning fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular ice cream shop on Grand Rapids' west side was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

A bystander called to report the blaze at Twisters Ice Cream around 1 a.m.

According to Mark Fankhauser, Grand Rapids Fire Department Chief, crews responded to the scene within two minutes.

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Chief Fankhauser told FOX 17 there is a "catastrophic loss" to the structure.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing a large boom.

No one was inside the building at the time. No injuries were reported.

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The shop is located at 956 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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