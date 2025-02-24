Grand Rapids Griffins partners with Deaf and Hard of hearing services for "Hockey Without Barriers Night"

A recent event aimed at inclusion brought together fans of all abilities at the Grand Rapids Griffins hockey game.

The Griffins partnered with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services(DFHHS) group to host a “Hockey Without Barriers Night.” This initiative is designed to provide a full game experience for those with hearing impairments, whether they are fully deaf or hard of hearing.

The game attracted nearly a sold-out crowd, a rare sight for a Sunday matchup. The special atmosphere drew in fans who might not have felt welcome at typical sporting events.

For many hockey fans, the game is defined by the sights and sounds, from the crowd's exhilaration after a goal to the celebratory horn.

However, those with hearing impairments often miss out on these experiences. Erica Chapin, Community and Partnerships manager for DFHHS, noted, “When you come to a typical game, you obviously can see everything going on, but you might not be able to hear the announcements, which really brings the whole environment together.”

DHHS is a nonprofit that collaborated with the Griffins to enhance accessibility at the game.

Justine Bryant, an ASL interpreter with DHSS who has covered the game in years past, explained, “I'm here with a team of interpreters. We just interpret all the announcements and what's happening with the game, so that people are aware as they are able to sit in their seats and watch it right on the job.”

WXMI ASL interpreters were at Sundays game giving to make an inclusive game for people with hearing impairments.m

Bryant shared that this was her second time working at the inclusive game and emphasized the positive feedback from the community. “They want to see more of it, morre access is always the goal. But they have been really pleased with what we've been doing so far.”

The presence of ASL interpreters allows individuals with hearing impairments to fully engage with the game, including during intermissions, providing moments of joy for many who have never experienced such accessibility before.

Erica remarked, “A lot of our deaf individuals are very isolated. They might not come to events because they don’t think that they’re going to have the access needed.”

The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services group hopes to continue this tradition, fostering opportunities for their community at future events.

