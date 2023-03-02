Grand Rapids Ballet School's Junior Company performing 'The Wizard of Oz' starting on March 10

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Ballet School’s Junior Company’s next production will be The Wizard of Oz. The ballet will be performed March 10-12 and 18-19 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

The Wizard of Oz follows Dorothy, a girl from Kansas who travels to the land of Oz. While there, she meets the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the Scarecrow. Before she returns home, Dorothy must fight off the Wicked Witch of the West.

The ballet was choreographed by Junior Company Artistic Director Attila Mosolygo.

The Grand Rapids Ballet School’s Junior Company is composed of 52 students ages 10-19, who attend the ballet school.

“I am excited to see all of the GRBS Junior Company students showcase their talents as we bring this classic to the stage,” said Mosolygo. “The students have been working hard the last two and a half months.”

On Sunday, March 12, the Dorothy & Friends’ Tea Party will be held at The Rutledge on Ionia prior to the performance. It will feature themed crafts, a photo booth, and a meet-and-greet with the characters. There will also be a brunch for both kids and adults. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

The ballet is based on the 1900 book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz written by L. Frank Baum and illustrated by W. W. Denslow. Baum went on to write thirteen more books set in Oz. His final book in the series, Glinda of Oz, was released in 1920.

The most well-known adaptation of the book is the 1939 The Wizard of Oz film, which was directed by Victor Fleming. The films stars Judy Garland as Dorothy, Ray Boldger as the Scarecrow, Bert Lahr as the Cowardly Lion, and Jack Haley as the Tin Man. The film went on to be nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. In 2007, the American Film Institute ranked the movie #10 in its list of the 100 best American movies.

Grand Rapids Ballet School’s Junior Company’s production of The Wizard of Oz will open on March 10. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

