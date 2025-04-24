Grand Haven Beachgoers Soak in the Sun and Anticipate Upcoming Summer Season

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — A beautiful day at the lake shore in Grand Haven Thursday brought people out to the beach, with some even taking a swim in Lake Michigan.

The Schmitt family visits Grand Haven every year and over the past couple it's become a tradition for them to go for a swim in the lake on the first warm day of the season.

"We come out here every year and we take the polar plunge. It's not January, but it feels great," they said.

Lake Michigan is still in the low 40s which caught the Fox family who just moved to the area from New Mexico by surprise.

"We were going to put our feet in, but then we saw this nice family jumping in the water and we thought we had to try it so we decided to go under," they said.

Other beach goers that chose to stay dry like Kelsey and her baby Mae Hudson said the warm weather is a welcome sight and are looking forward to new experiences and a great summer season.

"We came to the beach a bit last summer, but she wasn't sure about the sand. So, she's definitely getting way more excited. We're rady to have a fun summer at the beach," Kelsey said.

The city beach is currently open. The state park opens May 1 and closes Oct. 31.

