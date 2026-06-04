GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — West Michigan families will have access to free breakfast and lunch for their children this summer through the state's Meet Up and Eat Up Summer Meals program.

WATCH: West Michigan families can get free summer meals for kids through state program

West Michigan families can get free summer meals for kids through state program

The state's Summer Food Service Program offers dozens of locations throughout West Michigan where families can get free meals. The meals are available for all children.

The program was created to help ensure children from all backgrounds continue to receive nutritious meals during their summer break. Students at schools across the state are able to get free breakfast and lunch when school is in session, and the summer program helps make sure families have an option to get children the food they need once schools let out.

One local food pantry in Allendale says it has seen an uptick in people needing its services over the past year, and that the summer months are when families need them most.

Lindsey Hanes, executive director of Love INC., in Allendale said the need grows when the school year ends.

"You've got kids at home that were normally at school receiving lunch, so typically we see a pretty large increase during the summer."

Love INC., provides assistance to local families through their food pantry, thrift store and various programs. Hanes said the program makes a meaningful difference for local families.

"It's a great opportunity and a blessing for us to be able to come in and help families to be able to provide snacks and food for their kids when they're off during the summer."

Click here to see a map of Summer Food Service Program sites around the state.

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