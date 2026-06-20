Spring Lake Township opens new trail section as part of $3.8 million expansion project

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Walkers and bike riders in Spring Lake have a new section of trail to explore.

WATCH: Spring Lake opens new trail section as part of $3.8 million expansion project

Spring Lake opens new trail section as part of $3.8 million expansion project

Spring Lake Township has cut the ribbon on an expansion to their trail system along 174th Avenue and State Road, the first phase of a $3.8 million project expanding trails around Lloyd's Bayou and Spring Lake.

The expansion is funded by two 10-year millages passed by voters in the fall of 2024 — one to maintain existing trails and another to add more.

Spring Lake Township now has more than 25 miles of trails. Township Supervisor Jerry Rabideau said the new section creates an important link in the trail network.

"This was an important connection piece for us, because it's extending our bike path a little bit more to our east. Many of the community members that were here today expressed, you know, a lot of gratitude and excitement, because, you know, they've been waiting for a while for this particular path to go in on state roads," Rabideau said.

The bike path expansion project is expected to be completed by summer 2027.

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