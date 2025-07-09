Spring Lake to expand bike trail system with $3.8 million project

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Spring Lake Township is moving forward with a major expansion of its popular bike trail system, with plans to add new paths that will complete loops around Lloyd's Bayou and Spring Lake.

Township trustees recently approved a $3.8 million project that will construct new trails in three separate phases over the next year and a half.

"People love the bike path system you can get really almost anywhere along our path system so people love it," Gordon Gallagher, Spring Lake Township Manager said.

About 20 years ago, residents of Spring Lake passed their first bike trail millage, bringing 13 miles worth of bike paths to the area. Now the trail system has more than doubled in size, with plans to add even more over the next couple of years.

Phillip Myers at Rock 'n' Road Cycle in Grand Haven has been riding the trails around Spring Lake his whole life.

"I grew up in Spring Lake, went to Fruitport High School. I've ridden that path many, many times. I grew up with it," Myers said.

Myers believes the expansion will make it easier for people to get around, bringing more business and safety to the tri-cities area.

"It's an all around positive amazing thing. It makes riding from Spring Lake to Fruitport very easy or Spring Lake to Ferrysburg very easy. Puts people in a much safer place where they can just enjoy the ride," Myers said.

Voters in Spring Lake last fall passed two 10-year millages — one to maintain the current trails and another to add more.

"Phase one is a path along the 174th Avenue and State Road, phase two is the Rannes Road and Hickory and phase three we still have to do some community engagement along Boom road," Gallagher said.

Gallagher says if all goes as planned, the expansions will complete the loop around Lloyd's Bayou and around Spring Lake, but they first want to hear any concerns from residents.

"If you're truly being effective with community engagement it takes longer. I mean people want to be involved. This is their community these are their paths they want to make sure it fits in their neighborhood," Gallagher said.

Construction will begin soon on the first section of the trail and should be wrapped up by this fall. Officials hope to have the entire project completed by summer of 2027.

