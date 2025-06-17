Proposed Grand Haven hotel clears one hurdle, parking still a problem

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Monday, Grand Haven City council members passed a zoning ordinance allowing a hotel proposed for downtown to move forward.

The city council's decision comes two weeks after approving the first round of zoning changes.

The proposed Marriott Hotel would stand five stories tall, feature 126 rooms, and sit downtown at the corner of Washington Avenue and Third Street.

Business owners and developers are excited about the economic benefits the hotel could bring to downtown. Developers estimate the hotel would generate about $18 million in revenue for Grand Haven.

Despite this, residents and city officials remain concerned about how the new hotel could impact parking downtown. During Monday night's meeting, city council members approved the zoning change but removed a clause regarding parking, stating that developers and planning officials still need to devise a sufficient parking plan.

The issue is expected to be reviewed by the planning commission in a few weeks.

Developers hope to begin construction as soon as possible with the goal of opening by spring 2027.

