Proposed downtown Grand Haven hotel sparks mixed reactions from residents

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — City commissioners approved a zoning change for a new hotel project in downtown Grand Haven after hearing details from developers and feedback from community members.

The proposed five-story hotel would include 126 rooms and sit at the corner of Washington Avenue and Third Street, with parking on Columbus Avenue. Developers claim the project will bring over $18 million in annual revenue to Grand Haven and hope to open by Spring 2027.

"I'm excited about it. I think it's a good thing for the community," said Nancy Reay, a Grand Haven resident.

However, not all residents share Reay's enthusiasm about the development.

"I'm not against a hotel in downtown Grand Haven, just one of this size and type," said Larry Hall, a Grand Haven resident.

Peter Beukema, 6PM Hospitality CEO, emphasized their efforts to integrate the hotel with the existing community aesthetic.

"We've worked a lot with the greater community throughout the design of the project and be very intentional and try to fit the look and feel of downtown Grand Haven," said Beukema.

Some residents at the meeting expressed concerns about parking availability and the potential impact on the town's character.

"It should be on 31 or somewhere south or north of town it doesn't need to be downtown. To me it's just outrageous honestly," said Steve Mack, a Grand Haven resident.

Hall echoed these concerns, saying, "In order to maintain the charm of what Grand Haven offers I think we need to be careful about what's planned."

Others see potential benefits, including Reay, who has lived in Grand Haven for 35 years.

"You know there's not really any place to stay when you come into Grand Haven that's where you can walk to all the things that we have going on we always have something at the waterfront, the shopping it should be good for all the shop owners," said Reay.

Local workers anticipate increased business from the development. Greg Gravois, who has worked at West Michigan Pawn for over a decade, has witnessed significant changes downtown over the past 13 years.

"A lot of businesses have left and a lot of new businesses have come in and it's bringing a lot of people downtown but at the same time we wish we were a little more busier you know," said Gravois.

While hoping to preserve some of the old bank attached to the property, Gravois remains optimistic about the development.

"It would be a nice change to the downtown area that's what I think... It's going to bring a lot of business downtown just some people complain about parking but other than that it's going to bring a lot of people. I think it will do very well here," said Gravois.

With the zoning change approved, the project will now go to the planning commission for further consideration.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

